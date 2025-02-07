Left Menu

A Star-Studded Ode to Rohit Bal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 commenced with a dazzling tribute to India's iconic designer Rohit Bal in Gurugram. The event, spotlighting Bal's legacy, included showstopper Sonam Kapoor and prominent figures from fashion, Bollywood, and media. The tour next goes to Chandigarh with designer Kanika Goyal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:56 IST
Iconic showcase of the life and legacy of Rohit Bal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 unfolded in Gurugram, presenting an extravagant ode to India's fashion icon Rohit Bal. The event, marked by an opulent celebration of Bal's extraordinary influence on Indian couture, showcased several stunning displays of his artistry and craftsmanship.

Organized in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour celebrated Bal's fashion acumen, passion for art, and rich Kashmiri heritage. The evening was a meticulous blend of Bal's signature motifs, curated Kashmiri cuisine by Chef Suvir Saran, and evocative music composed by Vibha Saraf and Deveshi Sahgal.

Prominent figures such as Sonam Kapoor, JJ Valaya, and Madhur Bhandarkar graced the ramp, as Bal's influence came alive through vivid projections and narratives. The event's success echoed the strong partnership between Blenders Pride and Rohit Bal, and its commitment to reshaping the fashion narrative. As the tour moves to Chandigarh, it promises more thrilling displays featuring Kanika Goyal's street luxe fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

