AAI Completes Airspace Design for Upcoming Airports: Navigating India's Aviation Future
The Airports Authority of India announced the completion of airspace design and flight procedures for Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airports. This development highlights AAI's expertise and is expected to improve operational efficiency and environmental impact in India's aviation sector.
- Country:
- India
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has successfully completed the airspace design and flight procedures for two upcoming airports in Navi Mumbai and Noida, according to a recent announcement.
Both airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, are poised to commence operations this April, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of India's aviation infrastructure.
AAI's efforts underscore its capability in managing complex airspace configurations, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and environmental benefits, while also collaborating with industry giant Boeing India on simulation and conflict analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
