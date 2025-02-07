Tragedy in Sao Paulo: Plane Crashes into Bus
A small plane crashed into a bus on a busy avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, leaving two people dead and six injured. The pilot and co-pilot were killed, and prompt action by the fire department prevented a larger disaster. The incident is under investigation.
In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a small plane crashed into a bus on a bustling avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, resulting in two fatalities and six injuries, according to the local fire department.
The victims, who were found charred in the aircraft's fuselage, were identified as the pilot and co-pilot of the Beech F90 King Air plane, which departed from Sao Paulo and was en route to Porto Alegre in southern Brazil. The plane crashed on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue and collided with a public bus, authorities reported.
Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas expressed his condolences on social media, commending the swift response by the fire department for quickly extinguishing the flames and preventing further casualties. Among the injured were a woman on the bus and a biker, who were taken to the hospital, while four others suffered minor injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
