Italian Prosecco's Sparkling Surge: Hedge Against Tariff Threats
American importers have increased stockpiles of Italian Prosecco amidst fears of potential tariffs under Trump. Imports surged by 41% following the election, with the trade group showing significant concern about possible economic impact. Prosecco remains the top Italian wine export despite no tariffs being imposed yet.
Amidst rising concerns over potential tariffs, American importers have significantly increased their stockpiles of Italian Prosecco. This strategic move comes as a precaution after President Donald Trump's election, highlighting possible economic shifts that might affect the wine industry.
Data from the Union of Italian Wines indicates a 41% surge in Italian sparkling wine imports to the U.S. in November, predominantly driven by Prosecco, despite consumer demand remaining steady. The trade group's president, Lamberto Frescobaldi, noted the natural inclination to bolster shipments given the uncertainty surrounding tariffs.
Prosecco, Italy's top-selling wine in the U.S., represented 40% of Italian wine sales last year. Italy's significant export of wine to the U.S., worth nearly 1.9 billion euros, underscores the industry's exposure to tariff risks. While no tariffs have been announced, the industry remains vigilant as importers secure their market positions.
