Left Menu

Italian Prosecco's Sparkling Surge: Hedge Against Tariff Threats

American importers have increased stockpiles of Italian Prosecco amidst fears of potential tariffs under Trump. Imports surged by 41% following the election, with the trade group showing significant concern about possible economic impact. Prosecco remains the top Italian wine export despite no tariffs being imposed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:34 IST
Italian Prosecco's Sparkling Surge: Hedge Against Tariff Threats
  • Country:
  • Italy

Amidst rising concerns over potential tariffs, American importers have significantly increased their stockpiles of Italian Prosecco. This strategic move comes as a precaution after President Donald Trump's election, highlighting possible economic shifts that might affect the wine industry.

Data from the Union of Italian Wines indicates a 41% surge in Italian sparkling wine imports to the U.S. in November, predominantly driven by Prosecco, despite consumer demand remaining steady. The trade group's president, Lamberto Frescobaldi, noted the natural inclination to bolster shipments given the uncertainty surrounding tariffs.

Prosecco, Italy's top-selling wine in the U.S., represented 40% of Italian wine sales last year. Italy's significant export of wine to the U.S., worth nearly 1.9 billion euros, underscores the industry's exposure to tariff risks. While no tariffs have been announced, the industry remains vigilant as importers secure their market positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025