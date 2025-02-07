AU Member States Unite to Boost Local Health Manufacturing and Self-Reliance

In a significant step toward enhancing health security and self-sufficiency, African Union (AU) Member States have endorsed a comprehensive communiqué aimed at bolstering local manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, medicines, and other essential health products. The endorsement took place at a high-level forum attended by regional leaders and health sector stakeholders.

Kenya’s delegation, led by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Harry Kimtai, actively participated in the forum, joining other nations in committing to transformative health initiatives. The communiqué outlines several key measures designed to drive Africa's health manufacturing capabilities:

Platform for Harmonized African Health Manufacturing (PHAHM): The existing Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) will be upgraded to the PHAHM, a broader platform to enhance self-reliance in health product manufacturing across the continent. African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM): A new mechanism aimed at improving the affordability and accessibility of health products through consolidated procurement strategies. Regulatory Strengthening: Emphasis on enhancing regulatory frameworks through the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonization (AMRH) and operationalizing the African Medicines Agency (AMA) to ensure quality and safety standards are met across all member states. Gavi African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA): The communiqué supports this $1.2 billion initiative focused on accelerating vaccine production capacity, promoting sustainable investments, and encouraging regional collaboration. Talent Development and Financing: A call for stronger commitments towards training healthcare professionals, developing specialized talent in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and securing sustainable financing mechanisms.

The forum urged AU Member States, regional economic communities, and international partners to prioritize the procurement of African-made vaccines and health products. This strategy is aimed at providing demand certainty for local manufacturers, thereby reducing the continent’s dependency on imports and enhancing resilience against future health crises.

Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to advancing these initiatives, aligning closely with the AU’s vision of a robust, resilient, and self-reliant health system. This commitment reflects a broader continental strategy to ensure Africa is better prepared to respond to health challenges, fostering economic growth through local production and innovation.

Regional leaders emphasized the importance of coordinated procurement strategies, investment in local manufacturing infrastructure, and fostering public-private partnerships to sustain momentum. The endorsement of this communiqué marks a pivotal moment in Africa’s journey towards health sovereignty and sustainable development.