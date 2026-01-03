Remembering Dr. Ashok Gajanan Modak: An Academic Titan and Dedicated Legislator

Dr. Ashok Gajanan Modak, an esteemed academician and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has died at the age of 85. The cause of death was age-related ailments, according to his family.

Modak's exemplary career spanned 12 years as a representative for the Konkan Graduates constituency, where he focused heavily on improving health and educational infrastructure in underdeveloped regions. His effective use of legislative funds brought significant advancements in these areas.

Beyond his political career, Modak was an accomplished scholar in Soviet studies, authoring 40 books and more than 120 research papers. A committed volunteer of the RSS and former national president of ABVP, his work earned him the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)