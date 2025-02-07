Left Menu

U.S. Job Growth Slows, But Labor Market Remains Resilient

U.S. job growth slowed in January, with unemployment at 4.0%. While wage growth remained strong, labor market resilience is driving economic expansion. Despite extreme weather conditions, sectors such as healthcare and retail saw employment gains. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold off on interest rate cuts until June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:23 IST
U.S. Job Growth Slows, But Labor Market Remains Resilient
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest employment report from the U.S. Labor Department indicates a slowdown in job growth for January, following substantial gains in previous months. Despite this deceleration, the unemployment rate remained low at 4.0%, which likely gives the Federal Reserve reason to pause interest rate cuts until mid-year.

Wage growth continued robustly, helping to sustain consumer spending and underpinning the broader economic expansion. Healthcare emerged as a strong performer in job creation, adding 44,000 positions, while retail employment also showed gains. Government hiring contributed significantly to increase employment, despite anticipated reductions in federal roles.

Market reactions included a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, with the dollar strengthening against other currencies. Economists remain watchful of potential impacts from policy shifts under the Trump administration, chiefly immigration and spending cuts, which may influence future labor market trends and Federal Reserve policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025