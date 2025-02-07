Left Menu

Tragic Small Aircraft Crash in Sao Paulo Sparks Investigation

A small aircraft crashed in Sao Paulo, killing the pilot and owner. The crash injured five more, including a bus passenger and motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from a nearby private airport. The Brazilian Air Force will investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:58 IST
Tragic Small Aircraft Crash in Sao Paulo Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sao Paulo witnessed a tragic small aircraft crash on Friday morning that resulted in the deaths of the pilot, Gustavo Medeiros, and the plane's owner, Márcio Carpena. The aircraft went down in the bustling Barra Funda neighbourhood shortly after its departure.

Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos as the plane crashed near a busy intersection, sending wreckage into a bus, injuring a woman, and hitting a motorcyclist. Four other individuals were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Brazilian Air Force has pledged a swift investigation into the incident to determine the cause of this latest aviation tragedy in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025