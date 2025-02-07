Tragic Small Aircraft Crash in Sao Paulo Sparks Investigation

Sao Paulo witnessed a tragic small aircraft crash on Friday morning that resulted in the deaths of the pilot, Gustavo Medeiros, and the plane's owner, Márcio Carpena. The aircraft went down in the bustling Barra Funda neighbourhood shortly after its departure.

Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos as the plane crashed near a busy intersection, sending wreckage into a bus, injuring a woman, and hitting a motorcyclist. Four other individuals were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Brazilian Air Force has pledged a swift investigation into the incident to determine the cause of this latest aviation tragedy in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)