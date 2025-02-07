Tapti Basin Mega Recharge: A New Era of Water Collaboration

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is gearing up to sign a landmark agreement with Maharashtra, heralding the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project as the world's largest groundwater recharge initiative. This collaboration marks a significant step in inter-state water resource management.

Yadav assured that hurdles in the project have been overcome, as interactions with Maharashtra state officials display promising progress. This joint effort aims to develop the Tapti river's three streams, optimizing water usage between both states, without impacting local villages. The project may soon gain national designation if sanctioned by the Centre.

The scheme will use 31.13 TMC feet of water, majorly benefiting irrigation across vast hectares in both states, while preserving Madhya Pradesh's interests in the Kanhan river project. The collaboration actively resolves lingering water-sharing issues, ensuring reliability of supply to strategic regions in both states.

