Left Menu

Tapti Basin Mega Recharge: A New Era of Water Collaboration

The Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments plan to collaborate on the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, the world's largest groundwater recharge scheme. This initiative aims to optimize water usage across both states, benefiting millions of hectares of land. The project awaits national recognition and aims to resolve longstanding water-sharing disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:42 IST
Tapti Basin Mega Recharge: A New Era of Water Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is gearing up to sign a landmark agreement with Maharashtra, heralding the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project as the world's largest groundwater recharge initiative. This collaboration marks a significant step in inter-state water resource management.

Yadav assured that hurdles in the project have been overcome, as interactions with Maharashtra state officials display promising progress. This joint effort aims to develop the Tapti river's three streams, optimizing water usage between both states, without impacting local villages. The project may soon gain national designation if sanctioned by the Centre.

The scheme will use 31.13 TMC feet of water, majorly benefiting irrigation across vast hectares in both states, while preserving Madhya Pradesh's interests in the Kanhan river project. The collaboration actively resolves lingering water-sharing issues, ensuring reliability of supply to strategic regions in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025