India's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Railway Bridge

The new Pamban Railway Bridge, a significant feat in Indian engineering, has been completed and is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, as per an official announcement on Friday.

Spanning 2.1 km and constructed by the Southern Railway Zone, the bridge connects Rameswaram Island to mainland India in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. It features a 72.5-metre vertical lift span designed to facilitate large fishing boats passing underneath.

This engineering marvel, which took five years to build, integrates a state-of-the-art electro-mechanical system interlocked with train controls, offering seamless operation. Unlike its predecessor, the bridge is equipped to handle up to 12 trains daily, with potential for capacity expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)