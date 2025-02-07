India's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Railway Bridge
The Rs 531 crore Pamban Railway Bridge, India's unique vertical lift bridge, is ready for inauguration. Connecting Rameswaram Island with mainland India, this engineering marvel was completed over five years. It features advanced electro-mechanical systems for seamless operation and is designed to withstand harsh sea conditions.
The new Pamban Railway Bridge, a significant feat in Indian engineering, has been completed and is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, as per an official announcement on Friday.
Spanning 2.1 km and constructed by the Southern Railway Zone, the bridge connects Rameswaram Island to mainland India in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. It features a 72.5-metre vertical lift span designed to facilitate large fishing boats passing underneath.
This engineering marvel, which took five years to build, integrates a state-of-the-art electro-mechanical system interlocked with train controls, offering seamless operation. Unlike its predecessor, the bridge is equipped to handle up to 12 trains daily, with potential for capacity expansion.
