Left Menu

India's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Railway Bridge

The Rs 531 crore Pamban Railway Bridge, India's unique vertical lift bridge, is ready for inauguration. Connecting Rameswaram Island with mainland India, this engineering marvel was completed over five years. It features advanced electro-mechanical systems for seamless operation and is designed to withstand harsh sea conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rameswaram | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:56 IST
India's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Railway Bridge
  • Country:
  • India

The new Pamban Railway Bridge, a significant feat in Indian engineering, has been completed and is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, as per an official announcement on Friday.

Spanning 2.1 km and constructed by the Southern Railway Zone, the bridge connects Rameswaram Island to mainland India in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. It features a 72.5-metre vertical lift span designed to facilitate large fishing boats passing underneath.

This engineering marvel, which took five years to build, integrates a state-of-the-art electro-mechanical system interlocked with train controls, offering seamless operation. Unlike its predecessor, the bridge is equipped to handle up to 12 trains daily, with potential for capacity expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025