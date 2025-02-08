Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump postpones call with Panama's president as canal tensions simmer

Following a visit from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mulino said his country would not renew a broad agreement to contribute to China's signature Belt and Road Initiative , a global infrastructure development plan.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 02:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump postpones call with Panama's president as canal tensions simmer

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed a phone call with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino due to last-minute changes in the U.S. leader's agenda, Panama's government said on Friday, amid tensions over U.S. threats to take over the Panama Canal.

Panama's foreign office will share details on the new date once it has been coordinated, the government said. Mulino has accused the U.S. of spreading "lies and falsehoods" after its government claimed its vessels would be able to pass through the Panama Canal without paying.

He has also rejected claims that China controls the canal, a key shipping waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and has soldiers there. The canal is controlled and operated by the Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government.

The two leaders had been scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon. Following a visit from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mulino said his country would not renew a broad agreement to contribute to China's signature

Belt and Road Initiative , a global infrastructure development plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025