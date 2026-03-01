Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Global Tensions Rise Over US-Israeli Airstrikes

The UN Secretary-General condemns US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urging immediate negotiations to prevent regional conflict escalation. The US and Israel defend their actions as necessary for security. Tensions rise at a UN council meeting, highlighting differing international perspectives on upholding international law and pursuing diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 01-03-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 04:59 IST
Diplomatic Standoff: Global Tensions Rise Over US-Israeli Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Chief, António Guterres, has condemned the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urging a swift return to negotiating tables to avoid escalating regional tensions. Addressing the Security Council, Guterres highlighted the dire consequences for civilians and regional stability if diplomatic efforts are sidelined.

As the council gathered for an emergency meeting, US Ambassador Mike Waltz defended the military actions, asserting their legality and necessity to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon echoed this sentiment, justifying the strikes as preventative measures against extremist threats.

The Iranian ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, called these strikes war crimes, citing civilian casualties. He criticized the council's inaction despite Tehran's warnings, demanding adherence to international law. Meanwhile, Russia and China have called for immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Strike: The Dramatic Impact of Khamenei's Death

High-Stakes Strike: The Dramatic Impact of Khamenei's Death

 Global
2
U.S. and Israel's Bold Move: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Shocks Iran

U.S. and Israel's Bold Move: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Shocks Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

 Global
4
Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026