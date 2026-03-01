Diplomatic Standoff: Global Tensions Rise Over US-Israeli Airstrikes
The UN Secretary-General condemns US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urging immediate negotiations to prevent regional conflict escalation. The US and Israel defend their actions as necessary for security. Tensions rise at a UN council meeting, highlighting differing international perspectives on upholding international law and pursuing diplomatic solutions.
The United Nations Chief, António Guterres, has condemned the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urging a swift return to negotiating tables to avoid escalating regional tensions. Addressing the Security Council, Guterres highlighted the dire consequences for civilians and regional stability if diplomatic efforts are sidelined.
As the council gathered for an emergency meeting, US Ambassador Mike Waltz defended the military actions, asserting their legality and necessity to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon echoed this sentiment, justifying the strikes as preventative measures against extremist threats.
The Iranian ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, called these strikes war crimes, citing civilian casualties. He criticized the council's inaction despite Tehran's warnings, demanding adherence to international law. Meanwhile, Russia and China have called for immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations.
