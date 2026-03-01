Trump's Targeted Strikes: The Battle over Iran Intensifies

On Saturday, President Donald Trump celebrated airstrikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel that reportedly killed Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Iranian media reports Khamenei is alive and continues to lead. Trump's actions signal a continued aggressive stance, despite previous peace talks with Iran.

President Trump broadcast from Mar-a-Lago, warning of potential American casualties while asserting that the airstrikes aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities for global security. Trump justified these strikes as retribution for crimes committed under Khamenei's regime. Despite the military action, U.S. Central Command reported minimal damage.

Opposition emerges from both domestic lawmakers and European allies, demanding diplomatic negotiations over military confrontation. Calls for congressional authorization echo amid Trump's unilateral military decisions. While supporters praise the aggressive stance, many urge a return to diplomatic discussions to resolve longstanding tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)