In the wake of violent incidents following the capture of drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, hundreds of Mexican fans found a moment of solace in Guadalajara as they admired the FIFA World Cup trophy on display. The event took place under tight security with the presence of the Mexican army, National Guard, and Jalisco state police.

Amidst heightened tensions, Mexico's Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez assured the public that the country remains peaceful, encouraging fans to revel in the soccer festivities. She expressed gratitude towards FIFA and local authorities for their efforts in ensuring the event's success.

The Akron Stadium in Zapopan, a key World Cup venue, is scheduled to host several matches. Despite the disturbances, officials and fans remain optimistic, emphasizing the vibrant Mexican spirit and hospitality that make Jalisco a standout host city for the international event.

