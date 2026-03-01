Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Global Shipping Disruptions Loom

Several tanker owners, major oil companies, and trading houses have ceased crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments via the Strait of Hormuz following a U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran. Tehran has declared the strategic waterway closed, causing significant disruptions, sources revealed on Saturday.

Top executives from leading trading firms have confirmed that their vessels will remain stationary for days. Satellite images indicate ships are clustered near key ports like Fujairah in the UAE. Additionally, Iran's Revolutionary Guards transmitted warnings about the closed strait, as noted by the EU naval mission Aspides.

The British Navy argues that Iran's directives lack legal grounding, yet vessels have been cautioned to navigate cautiously. Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is escalating rapidly, as per a note issued by shipbroker Poten & Partners to clients.

