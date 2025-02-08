Left Menu

Tragic Alaskan Plane Crash Raises Air Safety Concerns

The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska found a small plane wreckage with 10 people on board, three bodies recovered, and seven inaccessible. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan went missing Thursday en route to Nome. Poor weather conditions and a sudden loss of altitude contributed to the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska has located the wreckage of a small plane that disappeared on Thursday, with ten individuals on board. As of Friday, three bodies have been recovered, while seven remain inaccessible inside the deteriorated aircraft. The announcement was made on the social media platform X.

Discovered 34 miles southeast of Nome in snowy terrain, the wreckage was accompanied by a solemn message from the Coast Guard offering condolences to those affected. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan was reported missing during a scheduled flight from Unalakleet, following a sudden altitude and speed drop.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has commenced an investigation into the incident. This event coincides with ongoing investigations into recent fatal air incidents, adding to the current scrutiny of U.S. air travel safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

