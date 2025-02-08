Left Menu

Civil Society Pushes Back on Lengpui Airport Handover

The NGO Coordination Committee has urged Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, not to hand over Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force. Financial challenges notwithstanding, the state aims to maintain ownership. Discussions and a draft agreement on the potential handover are ongoing with the Finance Commission approached for funds.

Aizawl | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:09 IST
The NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a coalition of civil society organizations led by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), is pressing Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma to reconsider the potential transfer of Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During a meeting on Friday, NGOCC leaders emphasized the need for the state government to maintain control over the airport, which remains the only one in India managed by a state government. Financial issues are straining the state's ability to uphold this commitment; however, Chief Minister Lalduhoma assured that efforts would be made to secure funds from the Finance Commission for necessary upgrades and runway improvements.

TBC Lalvenchhunga, the Chief Minister's Finance Adviser and head of the Working Committee on Lengpui Airport, stated that the state cabinet has not reached a final decision regarding the transfer. He also mentioned that a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the handover is still in progress.

