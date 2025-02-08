Left Menu

Air Bridge to Ladakh: Lifeline Commences

The Indian Air Force launched the AN-32 Kargil courier service, providing vital airlift services between Kargil and Srinagar during winter. On its first day, 24 passengers were transported. The service helps those affected by the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway due to snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:41 IST
The Indian Air Force commenced the AN-32 Kargil courier service on Saturday, airlifting 24 passengers stranded between Kargil and Srinagar. This service acts as a crucial link for the Union Territory of Ladakh during the harsh winter months when ground routes become impassable.

According to officials, 12 passengers flew from Kargil to Srinagar, with another 12 traveling in the reverse direction on the first day of operations. The service is scheduled to operate on specific days along the Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu routes to assist those impacted by the seasonal closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway due to heavy snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner of Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nitin Yadav, inspected the facilities at Kargil airport. They instructed officials to ensure the efficiency and smooth operation of the Kargil courier service.

