India's Defence Sector Boost: MoD Signs Major Contract with BEL

The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs642.17 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited for 28 EON-51 systems to enhance naval capabilities. These systems will improve operational readiness and support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting job creation and indigenous industry participation in the defence sector.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for India's defence sector, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has formalized a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) valued at Rs642.17 crore. This agreement paves the way for the acquisition of 28 EON-51 Electro Optical Fire Control Systems, specifically designed for the Indian Navy's growing needs.

According to MoD, these cutting-edge systems will be installed on 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships. They play a critical role in enhancing naval capabilities through improved search, detection, and classification of targets using Electro Optical and Thermal Imager devices.

The contract not only boosts India's defence capabilities but also promises employment opportunities over the next three years. It aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering collaboration with Indian industries, including MSMEs, and marking a new chapter in the country's mission for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

