Karnataka Welcomes Global Investors: A Visionary Summit

Karnataka will host the Global Investors Meet 2025 from February 11–14, 2025, aiming to secure Rs 10 lakh crore in investments across sectors. Union Ministers and major political leaders will attend. The summit highlights Karnataka's role in global innovation and investment while recognizing pioneering industries with awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:47 IST
The Global Investors Meet 2025 is set to position Karnataka as a premier destination for innovation and investment, with scheduled events from February 11–14 in Bengaluru. The state anticipates a substantial Rs 10 lakh crore investment influx across significant economic sectors.

Notable figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent Union Ministers are expected to attend. The summit will highlight Karnataka's strategic advantages and establish partnerships to propel economic growth.

The event will also celebrate pioneering industries with the inaugural Invest Karnataka Awards, recognizing achievements across several sectors including aerospace, defense, biotechnology, and clean energy. The Future of Innovation Expo will showcase over 60 companies unveiling groundbreaking technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

