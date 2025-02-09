India Seeks Boost in FDI with Procedural Easing

The Indian government is actively pursuing strategies to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) by simplifying regulatory procedures, according to official sources. Discussions with stakeholders have explored possible reforms, including the possibility of permitting FDI in e-commerce for export purposes and clarifying single-brand retail trading policies.

The consultations, led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), involved various sectors. Though specific sectors for easing were not disclosed, recommendations have been made to streamline processes, particularly for investors from nations sharing borders with India, who currently require stringent approvals under press note 3.

India's FDI inflows have notably increased, yet experts highlight the need for more streamlined processes like time-bound approvals and a single-window clearance system. Economists suggest addressing bureaucratic delays and enhancing transparency to secure and inform investors efficiently, possibly through reforms such as "deemed approvals" for unprocessed applications within a set timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)