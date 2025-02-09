Left Menu

India Seeks Boost in FDI with Procedural Easing

The Indian government is considering easing procedural norms across unspecified sectors to attract increased foreign direct investment (FDI). Consultations with stakeholders have been completed, focusing on adjustments like allowing e-commerce players FDI for export purposes and clarifying policies for single-brand retail trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:53 IST
India Seeks Boost in FDI with Procedural Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is actively pursuing strategies to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) by simplifying regulatory procedures, according to official sources. Discussions with stakeholders have explored possible reforms, including the possibility of permitting FDI in e-commerce for export purposes and clarifying single-brand retail trading policies.

The consultations, led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), involved various sectors. Though specific sectors for easing were not disclosed, recommendations have been made to streamline processes, particularly for investors from nations sharing borders with India, who currently require stringent approvals under press note 3.

India's FDI inflows have notably increased, yet experts highlight the need for more streamlined processes like time-bound approvals and a single-window clearance system. Economists suggest addressing bureaucratic delays and enhancing transparency to secure and inform investors efficiently, possibly through reforms such as "deemed approvals" for unprocessed applications within a set timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025