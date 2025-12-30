Blinkit's Finance Chief Steps Down Amid E-Commerce Shakeup

Vipin Kapooria, the Chief Financial Officer at Blinkit, has stepped down, marking his exit just one year after taking on the role. Sources disclosed his departure on Tuesday.

Kapooria, who previously held a position at Flipkart, has decided to 'move on' from Blinkit. Neither Blinkit nor its parent company Eternal has provided an official statement regarding this change.

His resignation coincides with rising competition in the Indian e-commerce market. Recently, Blinkit's rival Zepto lodged preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 11,000 crore through an IPO. Meanwhile, Kapooria's former employer Flipkart is reportedly preparing for its own market debut next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)