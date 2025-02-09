Left Menu

Odisha Rails Rage: A Call for Railway Realignment

Srikant Jena, former Union minister, voices concerns over South Coast Railway zone’s impact on Odisha. He criticizes state-centric railway decisions, urges Prime Minister Modi to form a new division in Odisha by integrating four districts. Jena warns of potential revenue loss and weakened railway infrastructure.

Updated: 09-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:14 IST
Srikant Jena, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, has expressed strong opposition to the recent decision of the Union Cabinet to operationalize the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, which involves bifurcating the Waltair Division.

Jena has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a railway division in Odisha, integrating four districts currently managed by the South Eastern Railway (SER). In his letter, he highlights concerns that the decision prioritizes Andhra Pradesh's interests over Odisha's.

Jena argues that the bifurcation undermines the East Coast Railway's (ECoR) efficiency, risks a revenue loss of Rs 10,000 crore annually, and calls for an urgent review to safeguard Odisha's railway infrastructure.

