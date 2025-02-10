Left Menu

Global Markets Wobble Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street futures fell and the dollar rose after President Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminium. European Union promises immediate response to potential U.S. tariffs on European goods. China's tariffs on U.S. goods took effect, while investors react with concern over potential inflation and market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 05:02 IST
Wall Street share futures declined and the U.S. dollar surged on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This move, seen as inflationary, could potentially limit the scope for interest rate cuts.

During a conversation with reporters on Air Force One, Trump announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium, set to be declared on Monday, with additional measures expected on Tuesday or Wednesday. This announcement comes amid tense international relations, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserting that the European Union is prepared to retaliate instantly should U.S. tariffs target European products.

The implementation of China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, effective Monday, further strains the global trade landscape. Analysts predict affected currencies will depreciate against the dollar, maintaining their export competitiveness. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's policy options may narrow as tariffs exert upward pressure on U.S. inflation, following mixed economic signals and an upwardly revised payrolls report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

