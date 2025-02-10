Trump's Tariff Tempest: Steel and Aluminum Import Duties Loom

President Trump has declared a new wave of trade tariffs, stating that 25% duties will be imposed on all steel and aluminum imports starting Monday. This significant policy shift targets key trading partners such as Canada and Mexico.

Trump's announcement came aboard Air Force One on his way to the Super Bowl. When queried on aluminum, he confirmed that it would also be affected by the trade penalties. This decision aligns with his broader strategy of using import taxes to force international concessions and address domestic fiscal concerns.

The proposed tariffs have sent ripples through financial markets, with stocks falling amid fears of inflation and market destabilization. Meanwhile, South Korea is scrambling to assess the impact, convening trade officials to strategize responses. Trump's tariff measures display his administration's aggressive trade stance, signaling potential economic turbulence.

