Asia's Economic Powerhouses: India and ASEAN on the Rise

Asia is solidifying its role as a pivotal force in the global economy, driven by the burgeoning economies of India and ASEAN nations. According to a recent HSBC report, while China and Japan grapple with declining populations, India's demographic growth is expected to continue through 2060, presenting a unique economic advantage.

HSBC forecasts the Indian economy to expand by 6.7% in 2025, with ASEAN-6 delivering an average growth of 4.8%, surpassing the global growth rate of 2.6%. This momentum is fueled by young demographics, a booming technology sector, and increasing domestic and foreign investments. The expanding middle class in these regions supports continued economic dynamism.

The prosperity of India and ASEAN is further boosted by substantial public infrastructure investments, robust manufacturing, and services sectors. With a focus on enhancing domestic production and business conditions, investor confidence continues to strengthen. Key growth sectors include financial services, consumer goods, infrastructure, and communication technology, underscoring the regions' economic resilience.

