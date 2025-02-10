Left Menu

Asia's Economic Powerhouses: India and ASEAN on the Rise

Asia remains a key driver of the global economy, with India and ASEAN countries poised for significant growth. Despite population declines in China and Japan, India's demographic advantages and technological sector expansion bolster its status as an economic powerhouse, supported by robust investments and favorable business conditions.

Asia is solidifying its role as a pivotal force in the global economy, driven by the burgeoning economies of India and ASEAN nations. According to a recent HSBC report, while China and Japan grapple with declining populations, India's demographic growth is expected to continue through 2060, presenting a unique economic advantage.

HSBC forecasts the Indian economy to expand by 6.7% in 2025, with ASEAN-6 delivering an average growth of 4.8%, surpassing the global growth rate of 2.6%. This momentum is fueled by young demographics, a booming technology sector, and increasing domestic and foreign investments. The expanding middle class in these regions supports continued economic dynamism.

The prosperity of India and ASEAN is further boosted by substantial public infrastructure investments, robust manufacturing, and services sectors. With a focus on enhancing domestic production and business conditions, investor confidence continues to strengthen. Key growth sectors include financial services, consumer goods, infrastructure, and communication technology, underscoring the regions' economic resilience.

