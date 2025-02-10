P.P. Jewellers Unveils Grand Third Showroom in Gurugram

GURUGRAM, Haryana: Renowned luxury jewellers, P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, have inaugurated their third store at the JMD Empire Square Mall in Gurugram. The prestigious launch saw the presence of Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who lauded the brand for its enduring legacy and outstanding contributions to the jewellery industry.

The addition of this new showroom signifies a strengthening of the brand's foothold in the luxury jewellery sector in Gurugram. The store represents a seamless blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication, showcasing a regal European-style facade, intricate carvings, and opulent interiors enhanced by hand-painted artwork and real gold-plated elements.

The showroom offers a diverse array of jewellery, including timeless gold and diamond pieces, as well as exquisite Polki, Kundan, and gemstone designs. It also features a unique private consultation service, allowing customers to enjoy a personalized luxury shopping experience.

Expressing his excitement, Chairman Pawan Gupta mentioned the showroom reflects their dedication to fine jewellery. Director Piyush Gupta marked the launch as a significant milestone, while CEO Priyanka Agha emphasized the strategic expansion allows closer connection to discerning customers.

The establishment continues to be a beacon of luxury and tradition in fine jewellery, as it broadens its reach with the Gurugram showroom. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release is provided by ATK. ANI is not responsible for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)