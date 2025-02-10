Market Tension Mounts Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
German Bund yields neared five-week lows as investors reacted to U.S. tariff announcements and deflation risks in the euro area. President Trump plans new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, affecting European markets. Analysts noted that import duties could outweigh inflationary effects of retaliatory measures.
German Bund yields approached their five-week lows on Monday as investor attention turned to potential U.S. tariffs and deflationary concerns within the euro area. This reaction followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent reciprocal duties.
Trump declared on Sunday a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., supplementing existing metals duties. In response, Germany's 10-year bond yield, the main benchmark for the eurozone, decreased by 0.5 basis points to 2.37%, hitting its lowest mark since January 2 at 2.345% on Wednesday.
Experts highlighted that import duties against European countries could have a more significant impact than any inflationary outcomes from potential retaliatory movements. Money markets have now factored in an ECB deposit facility rate of 1.89% come December, adjusting from 1.85% following early October's tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
