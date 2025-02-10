Market Tension Mounts Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

German Bund yields approached their five-week lows on Monday as investor attention turned to potential U.S. tariffs and deflationary concerns within the euro area. This reaction followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent reciprocal duties.

Trump declared on Sunday a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., supplementing existing metals duties. In response, Germany's 10-year bond yield, the main benchmark for the eurozone, decreased by 0.5 basis points to 2.37%, hitting its lowest mark since January 2 at 2.345% on Wednesday.

Experts highlighted that import duties against European countries could have a more significant impact than any inflationary outcomes from potential retaliatory movements. Money markets have now factored in an ECB deposit facility rate of 1.89% come December, adjusting from 1.85% following early October's tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico.

