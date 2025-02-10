Left Menu

Market Tension Mounts Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

German Bund yields neared five-week lows as investors reacted to U.S. tariff announcements and deflation risks in the euro area. President Trump plans new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, affecting European markets. Analysts noted that import duties could outweigh inflationary effects of retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:17 IST
Market Tension Mounts Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Bund yields approached their five-week lows on Monday as investor attention turned to potential U.S. tariffs and deflationary concerns within the euro area. This reaction followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent reciprocal duties.

Trump declared on Sunday a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., supplementing existing metals duties. In response, Germany's 10-year bond yield, the main benchmark for the eurozone, decreased by 0.5 basis points to 2.37%, hitting its lowest mark since January 2 at 2.345% on Wednesday.

Experts highlighted that import duties against European countries could have a more significant impact than any inflationary outcomes from potential retaliatory movements. Money markets have now factored in an ECB deposit facility rate of 1.89% come December, adjusting from 1.85% following early October's tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025