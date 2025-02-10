Asian Markets Ride the Tariff Storm: A Volatile Trading Day

Asian markets experienced mixed trading on Monday as investors searched for bargains amidst escalating worries over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 held steady with a marginal gain, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indexes showed resilience despite the looming tariffs on Chinese imports. Technology shares saw growth on hopes of Chinese government stimulus.

The latest tariff announcements and their impact on global markets raise concerns, with market experts predicting continued volatility ahead. Investors are keeping a close eye on earnings reports, as the Asian financial landscape adjusts to these shifting economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)