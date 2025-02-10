Aero India 2025: India Charts Course for Global Defence Collaboration

The 15th edition of Aero India, launched by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station, highlights India's market readiness in defense technology and global cooperation to surmount current uncertainties. Emphasizing the need for collaborative strength and a shared world vision, Singh declared the event a strategic platform for likeminded countries.

Spanning five days, Aero India 2025 sees involvement from global government representatives, industry leaders, and defense experts. The engagement aims to pivot relations beyond mere transactions to robust industrial collaborations, with examples like the joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus for C-295 aircraft production serving as models.

Singh noted the integrated development of India's defense industry as a key engine of economic growth, supported by substantial budget allocations. He set ambitious targets for defense production and exports, advocating increased private sector participation as part of India's transformation into a preferred aerospace and defense hub.

