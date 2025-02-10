Trump's Tariff Tango: Markets Teeter as Trade Tensions Mount

In early Monday trading, markets braced for potential shocks as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The euro and the Australian and Canadian dollars faced declines, albeit less severe than the previous week's tariff-driven volatility.

Announcing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports and reciprocal levies matching each nation's rates, Trump reignited fears of a global trade war. The Canadian dollar was notable among the currencies affected, dropping 0.33% to C$1.4347 as Canada is a key steel and aluminum provider to the U.S.

The economic landscape is further strained by concerns of inflation and high U.S. interest rates, with upcoming U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional appearance poised to shed light on the potential impact of tariffs.

