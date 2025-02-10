China and the Dalai Lama: A Path to Reconciliation?
China expresses willingness to discuss the future of the Dalai Lama, contingent upon his acknowledgment of Chinese sovereignty over Tibet and Taiwan. The Dalai Lama, who wishes to return to Tibet, plans to address succession concerns in line with Tibetan Buddhist beliefs by his 90th birthday.
China has signaled its openness to discourse regarding the future of the Dalai Lama, provided he refrains from advocating for Tibetan independence. The Nobel Peace laureate, who seeks a return to his homeland, must first align with China's territorial claims, says the foreign ministry.
The death of the Dalai Lama's elder brother, Gyalo Thondup, who had acted as an informal envoy between the leader and Chinese officials, prompts renewed interest in the Dalai Lama's stance. He has resisted Chinese demands to recognize Tibet as an integral part of China.
As his 90th birthday nears, the Dalai Lama aims to address the issue of succession and his potential reincarnation with a forthcoming book. China's intent to determine his spiritual successor remains a contentious topic, as talks between the parties remain stalled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
