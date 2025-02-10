Indian REITs Boost Unitholder Returns with Robust Q3 Distributions

Indian real estate investment trusts have boosted returns for unitholders, distributing a total of Rs 1,505 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year. This represents a significant 17 per cent increase over the same period last year, as reported by trade data on Monday.

The Indian REITs Association highlighted this growth, noting that the increase from Rs 1,289 crore distributed during the previous fiscal's third quarter is notable. The listed trusts include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

Experts attribute the generous distribution increase to expanding portfolios and appreciating rents. The Indian REIT market currently oversees Rs 1,52,000 crore in assets under management, with a market capitalisation surpassing Rs 95,000 crore as of February 2025. Collectively, these REITs have distributed more than Rs 21,000 crore since their inception in 2023, under the aegis of the Indian REITs Association.

