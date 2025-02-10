Left Menu

TBAL Celebrates Milestone with 300th Apache Helicopter Fuselage Delivery

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has reached a significant milestone by delivering the 300th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. The fuselages support global customers, including the US and Indian armies. This achievement underscores TBAL's role in enhancing India's defense and manufacturing capabilities.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:55 IST
  • India

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has marked a major accomplishment, delivering its 300th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its advanced facility.

The manufactured fuselages cater to international defense powerhouses, including the US and Indian armies. The Indian Air Force actively operates 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters, demonstrating TBAL's commitment to strengthening India's defense capabilities and promoting indigenous manufacturing.

As a joint venture between Boeing and TASL, the enterprise employs over 900 engineering professionals and technicians, integrating cutting-edge robotics and aerospace practices in production. TBAL's expansive facility is the exclusive provider of Apache fuselages globally, utilizing parts primarily sourced from over 100 Indian MSME suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

