Adam Zampa Spin Wizardry Shines in Australia's Dominance Over Oman

Australia's bowlers, led by Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul, overwhelmed Oman in a final group match of the T20 World Cup. Dismissed for 104, Oman faced relentless bowling attacks from Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell, despite a brief resistance by Wasim Ali. Australia's victory, however, was inconsequential as they were already out of contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:37 IST
In a display of cohesive bowling prowess, Australia dismantled Oman's batting order in their final group match of the T20 World Cup, with Adam Zampa leading the charge. The seasoned leg-spinner captured four wickets, limiting Oman to a modest total of 104 runs.

Despite already being eliminated from the Super 8s contention, Australia's bowlers excelled, with Xavier Bartlett striking early and consistently. His sharp delivery claimed Aamir Kaleem's wicket on the first ball, and he soon partnered with Glenn Maxwell, who picked up two wickets to consolidate Australia's control.

Oman's Wasim Ali managed a top-score of 32, but his efforts were overshadowed by the collective strength of Australia's attack. Mitchell Marsh's strategic bowling changes, including the effective introduction of Zampa, ensured a comprehensive win for the Australians, who ended Oman's innings in just 16.2 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

