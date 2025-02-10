Pioneering Sustainability Conversations: FPJ and Columbia's Global Initiative

In a significant move towards fostering sustainability dialogues, the Sustainability Network has partnered with the Columbia Global Center Mumbai to introduce a groundbreaking series of video interviews. This initiative aims to raise awareness and action on vital planetary issues through a multi-platform storytelling approach.

Named the Columbia Knowledge Series, these interviews feature a diverse array of thought leaders from Columbia University's expansive pool of experts spanning philosophy, engineering, and public policy. The series delves into myriad aspects of climate change and sustainability, offering insights into socio-political challenges, technological innovations, climate finance, and grassroots solutions.

This collaboration underscores the complex struggle against climate change through varied lenses, from grassroots initiatives to high-impact research. Columbia University's faculty, at the forefront of global sustainability, will explore topics such as socio-political frameworks for equitable climate action, technology-sustainability links, and the impact of infrastructure development on biodiversity.

The Free Press Journal's Sustainability Network aims to drive wider advocacy for sustainable practices through innovative collaborations, pioneering a multimedia project among traditional and new media outlets. "Our goal has been to focus on shared learning," said Abhishek Karnani, FPJ's president, highlighting the Network's potential in influencing policy.

Shivaram Rajagopal of Columbia Business School emphasizes the pressing need for India to balance inclusive growth and decarbonization, underscoring the unique platform provided by FPJ and Columbia Global Center to strategize on these fronts.

Established in 2010, Columbia Global Center Mumbai is one of 11 centers globally, focusing on shared learning across business, sustainability, education, and health. The new video series engages Columbia's faculty to address sustainability challenges from various fronts, fostering meaningful conversations on global issues.

Rachna Tahilyani, Director of Columbia Global Center Mumbai, lauds the collaboration for integrating Columbia's expertise into discussions on sustainability, enhancing the dialogue on climate resilience and energy solutions. New episodes will debut bi-weekly on FPJ's YouTube channel.

