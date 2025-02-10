Left Menu

Mahindra's Electric SUV Series Revelation at Viviana Mall: A New Era in Mobility

Mahindra introduced its new electric SUV series, the BE and XEV models, at Viviana Mall in Thane. The event highlighted advanced technology and design, marking a significant moment for India's EV sector. Key figures from Mahindra and other notable guests attended the launch, emphasizing the luxurious and innovative features of the SUVs.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:45 IST
Mahindra Modi in collaboration with Viviana Mall unveils Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move for India's burgeoning electric vehicle sector, Mahindra unveiled its latest electric SUVs at Thane's Viviana Mall on February 7. The Mahindra BE and XEV models have been positioned as innovative additions to the EV landscape, with the launch facilitated under Mahindra Modi's special initiative. Attendees at Viviana had the opportunity to engage directly with these modern marvels.

The Mahindra BE 6 SUV stands out with its advanced design and cutting-edge technology, promoting ethos like 'be bold' and 'be limitless.' This 5-seater vehicle boasts a futuristic style, offering multiple battery options. The premium model is equipped with a 79 KWH battery, capable of covering up to 682 km on a single charge. Simultaneously, the XEV SUV also impresses with next-generation styling, available in two battery versions: a 59 kWh option covering 542 km and a 79 kWh variant offering up to 656 km.

Both SUVs are engineered to blend luxury with efficiency, positioning Mahindra at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution. The choice of Viviana Mall, a hub for over 250 brands, as the launch venue underscores Mahindra's strategy to integrate lifestyle with innovation. The event witnessed the presence of influential figures, including Gautam Modi, Abhishek Innani, Sunil Shroff, and film personality Namrata Gaikwad, collectively accentuating the event's grandeur and strategic importance. Notably, the press release source, ATK, bears full responsibility for the content distribution.

