Prayagraj Station Rumors Debunked: Smooth Operations Assured

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has addressed and nullified the speculations about the closure of Prayagraj station, emphasizing that train operations remain smooth and systematically managed across all eight stations in the region.

In a statement from Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw urged devotees not to fall prey to false rumors about station closures. He assured that the Railways, in conjunction with state administrations, is functioning in a synchronized manner during the Kumbh Mela.

Notably, 330 trains facilitated the movement of 12.5 lakh devotees. Officials clarified the confusion due to similarly named stations: Prayagraj junction remains operational while Prayagraj Sangam is occasionally closed to manage passenger flow better.

