Prayagraj Station Rumors Debunked: Smooth Operations Assured
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed rumors about Prayagraj station closures, confirming smooth train operations at all eight area stations. With over 12.5 lakh devotees traveling during the Kumbh, confusion arose from stations' similar names, particularly between Prayagraj junction and Prayagraj Sangam, which is occasionally closed due to capacity limits.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has addressed and nullified the speculations about the closure of Prayagraj station, emphasizing that train operations remain smooth and systematically managed across all eight stations in the region.
In a statement from Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw urged devotees not to fall prey to false rumors about station closures. He assured that the Railways, in conjunction with state administrations, is functioning in a synchronized manner during the Kumbh Mela.
Notably, 330 trains facilitated the movement of 12.5 lakh devotees. Officials clarified the confusion due to similarly named stations: Prayagraj junction remains operational while Prayagraj Sangam is occasionally closed to manage passenger flow better.
