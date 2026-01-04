Left Menu

Shri Ganga Sabha Calls for Restricted Zone at Kumbh Mela for Non-Hindus

Shri Ganga Sabha urged the Uttarakhand government to declare the Kumbh Mela area a restricted zone for non-Hindus before the 2027 Ardh Kumbh. President Nitin Gautam emphasized the need for compliance with municipal rules prohibiting non-Hindus and certain activities to maintain the pilgrimage site's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Ganga Sabha, responsible for overseeing Har Ki Pauri and nearby Ganga ghats in Haridwar, has called for the Uttarakhand government to designate the Kumbh Mela area as a restricted zone for non-Hindus ahead of the Ardh Kumbh in 2027.

Nitin Gautam, president of Shri Ganga Sabha, addressed the media, highlighting the necessity to ban non-Hindu entry at all Ganga ghats and religious sites within the Kumbh Mela vicinity, as an essential step towards preserving the site's sanctity and aligning with municipal regulations.

Gautam noted concerns over non-Hindus residing in Haridwar's Bairagi Camp and other areas under false identities, urging the government to identify and remove such individuals to comply fully with the zone's religious stipulations.

