Left Menu

Gold Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Gold prices in India have reached new heights, with 24K gold priced at Rs87,210 for 10 grams. The surge is driven by rising investor interest amid global economic instabilities, inflation, and a weakening rupee, with central banks in China and India increasing their gold reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:57 IST
Gold Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Global Economic Uncertainties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in India soared to an unprecedented level on Monday, with 10 grams of 24K gold hitting Rs87,210, and 1 gram priced at Rs8,721. This rise underscores growing investor appetite for gold amid global economic uncertainties.

Since February's start, gold's value has consistently climbed. On February 1, 22K gold was priced at Rs7,760 per gram, while 24K gold was Rs8,464. By February 10, these rates increased to Rs7,995 and Rs8,721, marking over 3% growth in both categories in just ten days.

The lowest rate this month was observed on February 3, with 22K at Rs7,720 and 24K at Rs8,420 per gram. Drivers of this rally include global economic instability, trade tensions, and inflation, leading investors to seek safe-haven assets. Moreover, central banks in China and India bolstered demand with increased buying.

A declining rupee has further inflated domestic gold prices, heightening import costs. As a hedge against inflation and market fluctuations, gold attracts both institutional and retail investors. With continuing demand and geopolitical risks, analysts foresee sustained price momentum. Investors should monitor central bank activities, inflation, and global economic trends closely for market insights.

According to the World Gold Council, although retail and investor demand grows, global central banks reported a net sale of 3 tonnes in December. Kazakhstan sold 11 tonnes, while China led the purchases with 10 tonnes, with contributions from the Czech and Ghana banks.

In 2024, Poland became the largest net gold buyer, adding 90 tonnes, followed by Turkey and India. However, overall purchases and sales this year are lower than in 2023, indicating a measured but ongoing gold interest among central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025