Gold Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Gold prices in India soared to an unprecedented level on Monday, with 10 grams of 24K gold hitting Rs87,210, and 1 gram priced at Rs8,721. This rise underscores growing investor appetite for gold amid global economic uncertainties.

Since February's start, gold's value has consistently climbed. On February 1, 22K gold was priced at Rs7,760 per gram, while 24K gold was Rs8,464. By February 10, these rates increased to Rs7,995 and Rs8,721, marking over 3% growth in both categories in just ten days.

The lowest rate this month was observed on February 3, with 22K at Rs7,720 and 24K at Rs8,420 per gram. Drivers of this rally include global economic instability, trade tensions, and inflation, leading investors to seek safe-haven assets. Moreover, central banks in China and India bolstered demand with increased buying.

A declining rupee has further inflated domestic gold prices, heightening import costs. As a hedge against inflation and market fluctuations, gold attracts both institutional and retail investors. With continuing demand and geopolitical risks, analysts foresee sustained price momentum. Investors should monitor central bank activities, inflation, and global economic trends closely for market insights.

According to the World Gold Council, although retail and investor demand grows, global central banks reported a net sale of 3 tonnes in December. Kazakhstan sold 11 tonnes, while China led the purchases with 10 tonnes, with contributions from the Czech and Ghana banks.

In 2024, Poland became the largest net gold buyer, adding 90 tonnes, followed by Turkey and India. However, overall purchases and sales this year are lower than in 2023, indicating a measured but ongoing gold interest among central banks.

