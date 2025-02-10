Krasa International Unveils 'Krasa Lucknow Panthers' in Spectacular Cricket Launch Event

In a dazzling event at Krasa Centrade, Noida, Krasa International celebrated the grand launch of its cricket team, the 'Krasa Lucknow Panthers', ahead of the LLCTen10 tournament. The event was marked by energetic performances, including the dramatic entrance of the team's mascot, setting an electrifying tone for the evening.

The launch featured a vibrant display with the unveiling of the team's jersey in yellow and blue, embodying energy and determination. Enthusiasts witnessed the introduction of key player Amit Dhanjal, while the entire squad, joined by their coach, made a proud stage appearance together for the first time.

Esteemed guests including Krasa International's leadership, prominent business figures, and sports dignitaries showed their support. The event was highlighted by a resounding commitment from Krasa to empower sporting talent, reinforced by a significant prize for tournament success, as the team prepares for the upcoming LLCTen10 matches.

