Suraksha Group Revitalizes Jaypee Infratech: RERA Revalidation Sparks Hope

Suraksha Group's key move to revalidate RERA registration for seven halted Jaypee Infratech projects marks a pivotal point for the real estate sector in Delhi-NCR. With over 10,000 units at stake, stakeholders eagerly anticipate accelerated construction and possession of properties.

The Mumbai-based group assumed control of Jaypee Infratech last June and has been working on a strategic plan. This shift came after the NCLAT decision upheld Suraksha's bid amidst insolvency proceedings, mandating a significant compensation payout to YEIDA.

With investments planned between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 crore, Suraksha's resolution plan promises completed projects over four years, ensuring relief for around 20,000 homebuyers tangled in financial and legal limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)