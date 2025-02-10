Left Menu

Spinner: Reliance's Game-Changing Entry in Sports Hydration

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has launched 'Spinner', a sports hydration drink created with Sri Lankan cricket icon Muttiah Muralitharan. Priced competitively at Rs 10 for a 150 ml bottle, it's aimed to make an impact against rivals like Gatorade. The product helps Reliance strengthen its FMCG ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance, has boldly ventured into the sports hydration drink market with their new brand, 'Spinner'. Co-created with Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, Spinner is designed to challenge existing market giants with its competitive pricing and strategic partnerships.

Offered at a groundbreaking Rs 10 for a 150 ml single-serve bottle, Spinner undercuts competitors such as Pepsico's Gatorade and Coca-Cola's Powerade, with prices over Rs 50 for larger volumes. This aggressive pricing is part of Reliance's broader strategy to disrupt the Indian beverages market, building on its successful relaunch of Campa Cola.

The launch of Spinner marks another milestone in Reliance's journey to establish itself as a dominant FMCG player. Through collaboration with IPL teams such as Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the brand is poised to capture significant market share and potentially create a billion-dollar sports beverage category within three years.

