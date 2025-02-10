Invest Karnataka 2025: Catalyzing Global Partnerships for Future Growth

The Karnataka government is preparing to host 'Invest Karnataka 2025', a global investors' meet starting February 12. With the theme 'Reimagining Growth', the state aims to highlight its strategic advantages in innovation, industrial development, and global partnerships.

The three-day event expects investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore with a goal of securing 70% of these commitments, according to Karnataka Minister M B Patil. Over 75 renowned speakers will share insights on global economic trends and emerging technologies, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event.

Additionally, the meet will feature award ceremonies, including the Invest Karnataka Awards and the first-ever SME Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to the state's economy. Industry leaders will showcase innovations in areas such as autonomous systems and advanced robotics, reinforcing Karnataka's role in shaping global industries.

