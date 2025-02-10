Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge for India Energy Week 2025

India Energy Week 2025, inaugurated by PM Modi, is anticipated to be a groundbreaking platform in the energy sector. With extensive international participation, the event will highlight cutting-edge innovations and collaborative efforts towards global energy transition, featuring major industry players and governmental figures.

India Energy Week 2025 (Image: X/@IndiaEnergyWeek). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India Energy Week 2025 is set to commence on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event virtually. The four-day conference is expected to see unprecedented global participation, attracting ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders from around the world.

This marks the third edition of the event, having previously been held in Bengaluru and Goa, and has now established itself as a pivotal fixture on the global energy calendar. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri announced that IEW 2025 aims to surpass its predecessors in scale, diversity, and impact.

The event is set to tackle pressing themes such as energy security and transition, resilience, collaboration, and innovation. Exhibitions will showcase pioneering technologies like ONGC's deep-sea simulation game and HPCL's Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System. The forum will also serve as a platform to promote clean cooking initiatives, leveraging successful programs like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

