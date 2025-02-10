Global Leaders Converge for India Energy Week 2025

India Energy Week 2025 is set to commence on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event virtually. The four-day conference is expected to see unprecedented global participation, attracting ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders from around the world.

This marks the third edition of the event, having previously been held in Bengaluru and Goa, and has now established itself as a pivotal fixture on the global energy calendar. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri announced that IEW 2025 aims to surpass its predecessors in scale, diversity, and impact.

The event is set to tackle pressing themes such as energy security and transition, resilience, collaboration, and innovation. Exhibitions will showcase pioneering technologies like ONGC's deep-sea simulation game and HPCL's Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System. The forum will also serve as a platform to promote clean cooking initiatives, leveraging successful programs like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

