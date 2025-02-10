Visionary Leadership: A Year of Achievements in West Bengal
Governor CV Ananda Bose praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visionary leadership during the budget session of West Bengal's assembly. Highlighting economic achievements, Bose emphasized the success of the Bengal Global Business Summit. He noted the state's progress in economic growth, women's empowerment, and social security initiatives, despite financial constraints.
During the budget session address, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose lauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a visionary leader, extolling the state's accomplishments over the year.
He highlighted the Bengal Global Business Summit's success, which drew captains of industry and led to 212 investment agreements promising economic growth and job creation.
Bose also praised the state's dedication to women's empowerment and various social schemes, despite financial challenges, though opposition voiced concerns over scheme credit attribution.
