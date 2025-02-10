Visionary Leadership: A Year of Achievements in West Bengal

During the budget session address, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose lauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a visionary leader, extolling the state's accomplishments over the year.

He highlighted the Bengal Global Business Summit's success, which drew captains of industry and led to 212 investment agreements promising economic growth and job creation.

Bose also praised the state's dedication to women's empowerment and various social schemes, despite financial challenges, though opposition voiced concerns over scheme credit attribution.

