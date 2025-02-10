Left Menu

GSFC Achieves 6.25% Profit Boost Amid Challenging Fertilizer Market

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) reported a 6.25% increase in net profit for the December quarter, citing higher income. Despite facing challenges in the fertilizer industry due to price, global supply, and subsidy structures, GSFC remains optimistic about upcoming harvest seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:32 IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) has reported a 6.25 percent increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 119 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher income.

The company disclosed that total income surged to Rs 2,811 crore from Rs 2,024 crore a year ago, as detailed in a regulatory filing. GSFC is optimistic about the prospects of a robust harvest season owing to favorable conditions for rabi crops across major states.

Despite the positive outcome, the fertilizer industry continues to grapple with challenges related to price constraints, global supply conditions, and subsidy structures affecting production and imports. GSFC plans to focus on optimizing sales and strategically placing stocks for the forthcoming kharif season, with stable pricing for phosphatic fertilizers and potential policy interventions shaping its procurement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

