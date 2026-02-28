Middle East Flight Chaos: Aerial Strikes Ground Global Air Travel
Airlines across the Middle East suspended flights, including at Dubai's world-leading hub, after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. Airspace shut over several countries, stranding passengers globally. Key carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, British Airways, and Lufthansa canceled operations, raising logistical and financial challenges amid heightened conflict-related risks.
In an unprecedented upheaval, airlines across the Middle East have suspended flights, including those to and from Dubai, the world's busiest travel hub. This follows a series of strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, leading to a series of retaliatory actions.
The escalation in tensions resulted in virtually empty airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain, causing significant disruption. As a result, major airlines such as Emirates, Etihad, and Lufthansa were forced to cancel operations, leaving countless passengers stranded across the globe.
The unfolding crisis has not only halted travel plans but also raised significant logistical challenges, with experts predicting that airspace closures could persist for some time. The disruption poses extensive financial and operational dilemmas for airlines as the situation continues to develop.
