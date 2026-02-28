Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Restricts Diversions Amid Global Tensions

Mumbai airport declared it won't accept diverted flights until Sunday morning due to parking constraints amid US-Israeli tensions with Iran. The decision followed numerous flights being canceled or rerouted. The Notice to Airmen was issued by Mumbai International Airport Ltd on Saturday evening.

Updated: 28-02-2026 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The airport has been struggling with the number of flights rerouting or returning to their origin, prompting this temporary ban.

The Notice to Airmen highlighting this restriction was issued by the private operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd, after 54 flights were canceled by Saturday evening.

