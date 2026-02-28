Mumbai Airport Restricts Diversions Amid Global Tensions
Mumbai airport declared it won't accept diverted flights until Sunday morning due to parking constraints amid US-Israeli tensions with Iran. The decision followed numerous flights being canceled or rerouted. The Notice to Airmen was issued by Mumbai International Airport Ltd on Saturday evening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai airport announced that it will not accept any diverted flights until 8 am on Sunday due to limited parking space as geopolitical tensions rise with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
The airport has been struggling with the number of flights rerouting or returning to their origin, prompting this temporary ban.
The Notice to Airmen highlighting this restriction was issued by the private operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd, after 54 flights were canceled by Saturday evening.
ALSO READ
Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions
MAGA Movement Divided Over Trump's Iran Gamble: Potential Political Fallout Looms
US military reports no American casualties and minimal damage so far in 'hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks', reports AP.
US Military Emerges Unscathed from Iran's Retaliatory Strikes
More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, Iran's state TV reports, citing the Red Crescent, reports AP.