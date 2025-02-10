EIB Grants €15M Loan to Spanish Startup Amadix for Early Cancer Detection Technology

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €15 million loan agreement with Valladolid-based biotech company Amadix to advance the development and commercialization of innovative blood tests for the early detection of various types of cancer. This funding will play a pivotal role in the fight against cancer, significantly improving survival rates for diseases such as colorectal cancer through early diagnosis.

Amadix is at the forefront of medical innovation, pioneering the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in early cancer detection. The company’s technology leverages AI algorithms to analyze clinical features alongside proteins and microRNAs (miRNAs) in plasma, enabling the early detection of premalignant lesions. Identifying and removing these lesions before they develop into cancer can drastically reduce mortality rates.

The EIB financing will specifically support the research, development, and production of Amadix’s flagship product, PreveCol, designed for early colorectal cancer diagnosis. Additionally, it will fund the development of other promising products in Amadix’s pipeline, including PancreaDix for pancreatic cancer and DiagnoLung for lung cancer detection.

Expanding Globally: U.S. Clinical Validation and Market Presence

Beyond product development, the loan will facilitate Amadix’s international expansion, particularly focusing on clinical validation of PreveCol in the United States. The funding will also help the company establish a strong market presence in both Europe and the U.S., bringing their cutting-edge technology to a broader audience and potentially saving countless lives.

Statements from EIB and Amadix Leadership

Alessandro Izzo, EIB Director of Equity, Growth Capital, and Project Finance, emphasized the importance of supporting innovative startups in the healthcare sector. “This loan demonstrates the EIB’s commitment to fostering breakthrough medical solutions. We are proud to collaborate with research-intensive startups like Amadix to expand early cancer detection methods, advance Europe’s plan to combat cancer, and support the European medtech industry,” he said.

Rocío Arroyo, founder and CEO of Amadix, expressed gratitude for the support. “It is very encouraging to see organizations like the EIB backing companies like ours that contribute to Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. This funding will enable us to introduce our disruptive blood tests to the European and U.S. markets, giving more people access to innovative solutions such as liquid biopsies. Early detection can prevent cancer, a leading cause of death worldwide, and help people live longer, healthier lives,” she stated.

InvestEU and Europe’s Strategic Priorities

The EIB loan is guaranteed by InvestEU, the EU’s flagship program aimed at mobilizing over €372 billion in public and private sector investments from 2021 to 2027 to support EU policy objectives. This project aligns with Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan and the EIB Group’s strategic priorities, which include accelerating digitalization and fostering technological innovation.

Boosting Europe’s Scientific and Economic Competitiveness

The investments associated with this project will generate cutting-edge scientific knowledge and help retain top European scientific talent. By enhancing the innovative capacity of European life science industries, the project will contribute to Europe’s global competitiveness in the medtech sector.

With the EIB’s support, Amadix is poised to revolutionize cancer diagnostics, offering hope to millions and reinforcing Europe’s leadership in life-saving medical technologies.